The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

ThinkGeek's 8-Bit Tie Goes Gold

8bit_tie_shipping.jpgThe kids at ThinkGeek have made good on their promise to create the April Fool's Day joke turned real product, the 8-bit tie. The tie is now in stock at ThinkGeek's online store for the low price of $US 19.99. The handmade polyester will make you the envy of your dorky friends and the shame of whatever family function for which you're forced to dress formally. For extra nerd cred... it's a clip-on!

Halloween is just around the corner, with Christmas and Hannukah closing in. Perfect for the tie-wearing rebellious nerd in your life.

The ThinkGeek 8-bit Tie [ThinkGeek - thanks, xenovis!]

Comments

  • jayoh Guest

    Yeah... but US$30 postage to Australia? OUCH! Anywhere you can get it locally?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles