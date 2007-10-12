Third Nintendo Exec Bails

George Harrison quit. Beth Llewelyn quit. It was inevitable, today Reuters reports that the last of the three Nintendo execs on the verge of ditching NOA over a force move has left the building.

Veep of marketing Perrin Kaplan said today that she plans to leave Nintendo by the end of the year, ending her 15-year career with the company.

"I finally will be leaving Nintendo at the end of the year. Until then, I am focused on getting a great transition team in place and handling all of my normal responsibilities as well," Kaplan said in an e-mail to Reuters.

And that's about it. Looks like Nintendo just saved themselves three salaries.

Nintendo losing another veteran U.S. executive [Reuters]