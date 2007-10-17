This Friday, Europe Gets SingStar...Bollywood

Get a load of this tracklist! Good news is there's no Rihanna, no Kanye West, no...whoever else is big with the kids these days. No Fleetwood Mac, either, so we're good on both ends of the SingStar spectrum. Bad news is...who's ever heard of any of these artists? Or bands? Not me. Not you either, I bet ("you" excludes all Kotaku-reading Bollywood fans). So from a sales perspective, this should be...interesting!

* Aashiqui - Nazar Ke Samne * Askar - Jhalak Dikhla Ja * Chalte Chalte - Chalte Chalte * Chalte Chalte - Suno Na Suno Na * Chameli - Sajna Ve Sajna * Dil Chahta Hai - Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe * Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin - Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin * Don - The Chase Begins - Ye Mera Dil * Dus - Dus Bahane Karlke Le * Guru - Barso Re * Guru - Tere Bina * Ishq Hai Tumse - O Soniya * Kaal - Tauba Tauba * Kaal - Kaal Dhamaal * Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Where's the Party Tonite * Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Mitwa * kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Bole Chudiyan * kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghamv - Suraj Hua Maddham * kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Say Shava Shava * Kal ho na ho - Maahi Ve * Kal ho na ho - It's the time to disco * Kal ho na ho - Pretty Woman * Khakee - Dil Dooba * Kuch Kuch Hota hai - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai * Kuch Kuch Hota hai - Koi Mil Gaya * Kya Love Story Hai - It's Rocking * Main Hoon Na - Main Hoon Na * Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti * Salaam-E-Ishq - Salaam-E-Ishq

