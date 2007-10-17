The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

This Friday, Europe Gets SingStar...Bollywood

bollywood.jpgGet a load of this tracklist! Good news is there's no Rihanna, no Kanye West, no...whoever else is big with the kids these days. No Fleetwood Mac, either, so we're good on both ends of the SingStar spectrum. Bad news is...who's ever heard of any of these artists? Or bands? Not me. Not you either, I bet ("you" excludes all Kotaku-reading Bollywood fans). So from a sales perspective, this should be...interesting!

* Aashiqui - Nazar Ke Samne * Askar - Jhalak Dikhla Ja * Chalte Chalte - Chalte Chalte * Chalte Chalte - Suno Na Suno Na * Chameli - Sajna Ve Sajna * Dil Chahta Hai - Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe * Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin - Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin * Don - The Chase Begins - Ye Mera Dil * Dus - Dus Bahane Karlke Le * Guru - Barso Re * Guru - Tere Bina * Ishq Hai Tumse - O Soniya * Kaal - Tauba Tauba * Kaal - Kaal Dhamaal * Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Where's the Party Tonite * Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Mitwa * kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Bole Chudiyan * kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghamv - Suraj Hua Maddham * kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Say Shava Shava * Kal ho na ho - Maahi Ve * Kal ho na ho - It's the time to disco * Kal ho na ho - Pretty Woman * Khakee - Dil Dooba * Kuch Kuch Hota hai - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai * Kuch Kuch Hota hai - Koi Mil Gaya * Kya Love Story Hai - It's Rocking * Main Hoon Na - Main Hoon Na * Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti * Salaam-E-Ishq - Salaam-E-Ishq

SingStar Bollywood on Friday [Eurogamer]

Comments

  • J Guest

    dood! You probably didn't realise that there are like millions of indian ppls living in europe, especially england. To them this tracklist is off the hizzle!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles