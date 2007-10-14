This IS The SSBB Box Art

Last month, this box art for Super Smash Bros Brawl showed up on Amazon and a few other retailers' sites causing some speculation on whether this was the official art or just some of the placeholder art we see all the time. Well, this box art has now shown up on Nintendo's official press site which, I would think, pretty much seals the deal. Like it or hate it, come February, this is what will be staring at you from store shelves. Of course, February is an awfully long way away and stranger things have happened. I do have one comment, though. Needs more Snake.

[via GoNintendo]