THQ Brings Four To XBLA

THQ is gearing up for a big push onto Xbox Live Arcade. SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!, which sounds like the worst Denny's meal ever, is expected to hit Xbox Live sometime in November, along with a new original title called Screwjumper, which is almost as suggestive. These two releases will be followed by another two THQ originals, Elements of Destruction and Rocket Riot. The SpongeBob title marks Nickelodeon's debut on the Live service.
"We're excited to add one of our hottest properties to the Xbox LIVE Arcade line up of games," said Steve Youngwood, executive vice president of digital media, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group. "SpongeBob has been a top kids' video game franchise worldwide, making it the perfect property for Nickelodeon and THQ to bring to this downloadable platform."
A downloadable SpongeBob title will be a boon to parents everywhere, saving them the time and humiliation involved with having to go pick one up at the store.
THQ Announces SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!TM, Along With Additional New Titles
New SpongeBob Game Will Mark THQ and Nickelodeon's Debut on Xbox LIVE Arcade
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - October 24, 2007 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!â„¢ will be one of the first titles in the company's portfolio of games developed specifically for Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and is expected to release in November. SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!, based on Nickelodeon's hit animated series, will mark the network's debut on the Xbox LIVE Arcade. In November, THQ also expects to launch Screwjumperâ„¢, a new original title, in the company's portfolio of Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 games. These titles will be followed by new original titles Elements of Destructionâ„¢ and Rocket Riotâ„¢. The games will all be available for download via the Xbox LIVE Marketplace for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft.
"We view Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 as a natural fit for many of our established casual brands, as well as an opportunity to serve up new gaming content," said Bob Aniello, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, THQ. "With more than 20 million units of SpongeBob video games shipped worldwide to-date, we're so excited to bring casual gamers SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam! on the Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360, and we look forward to rolling out more titles with a slate of games that offer a variety of options via the popular Arcade network."
For more information about SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam! and the rest of THQ's Xbox LIVE Arcade portfolio, please visit www.thq.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink