THQ Brings Four To XBLA

THQ is gearing up for a big push onto Xbox Live Arcade. SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!, which sounds like the worst Denny's meal ever, is expected to hit Xbox Live sometime in November, along with a new original title called Screwjumper, which is almost as suggestive. These two releases will be followed by another two THQ originals, Elements of Destruction and Rocket Riot. The SpongeBob title marks Nickelodeon's debut on the Live service.

"We're excited to add one of our hottest properties to the Xbox LIVE Arcade line up of games," said Steve Youngwood, executive vice president of digital media, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group. "SpongeBob has been a top kids' video game franchise worldwide, making it the perfect property for Nickelodeon and THQ to bring to this downloadable platform."

A downloadable SpongeBob title will be a boon to parents everywhere, saving them the time and humiliation involved with having to go pick one up at the store.