THQ Hops On Delay Bandwagon

delay_face.jpgNot content to let EA and Capcom steal their thunder, THQ has delayed three of its upcoming releases, including Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon, de Blob and Frontlines: Fuel of War, citing "quality." The trio have been moved out of the first quarter of 2008, into an unspecified window in the company's 2009 fiscal year. That fiscal year happens to start April 1, 2008, for the record, so don't . Also, in the interest of further clarification, I should mention that only the PlayStation 3 version of Frontlines has been pushed back, with the Xbox 360 edition of the war game still on target. Shocking, isn't it?

Corporate sadness and apologetic execs at the official release.

THQ Updates Fiscal 2008 Outlook [Yahoo! Finance]

