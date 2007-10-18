THQ Making Confidential Wii Game With Nintendo IP

THQ has entered a confidential 2-year agreement to licence a Nintendo IP for production on the Wii. Here's the snippet we have from the agreement, granting THQ:

"...the right to use certain of Nintendo's intellectual property to develop, have developed, have manufactured, advertise, market and sell video game software for play on Wii until October 13, 2009 in all countries within the Western Hemisphere

The agreement also states that any game's release is contingent on Nintendo's approval of both the game and the packaging. We don't know what they're planning, but here's hoping for Smackdown Vs. Raw Vs. Spongebob Vs. Cars Vs. Mario.

