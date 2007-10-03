Thursday's Forecast Calls For Bladestorm

The Hundred Years' War is getting an early head start as Koei announces the playable demo for Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War hitting Xbox Live Marketplace and the PlayStation Network this Thursday. Players will be able to experience war on a scale previously unattainable, thanks to a brand-new game engine made possible by the power of the current consoles. Kingdom Under Fire whet my appetite for the action RTS, so I have really high hopes for Bladestorm. Check back on Thursday to see if Koei breaks my heart or keeps hope alive.