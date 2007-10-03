The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Thursday's Forecast Calls For Bladestorm

bladewstormdemo.jpgThe Hundred Years' War is getting an early head start as Koei announces the playable demo for Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War hitting Xbox Live Marketplace and the PlayStation Network this Thursday. Players will be able to experience war on a scale previously unattainable, thanks to a brand-new game engine made possible by the power of the current consoles. Kingdom Under Fire whet my appetite for the action RTS, so I have really high hopes for Bladestorm. Check back on Thursday to see if Koei breaks my heart or keeps hope alive.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles