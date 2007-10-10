TimeSplitters 4 Will Officially Feature Monkeys

So we knew TimeSplitters 4 was in development, and have known about it for a while now. Still, there's nothing like an official announcement, just to get it all out in the open. Free Radical have taken the wraps off TimeSplitters 4, announcing it on their site in probably the only way they could: with monkeys. Monkeys taking the piss out of Halo. Hit up the site to see the teaser ad in full. TimeSplitters 4 [Free Radical]