So we knew TimeSplitters 4 was in development, and have known about it for a while now. Still, there's nothing like an official announcement, just to get it all out in the open. Free Radical have taken the wraps off TimeSplitters 4, announcing it on their site in probably the only way they could: with monkeys. Monkeys taking the piss out of Halo. Hit up the site to see the teaser ad in full. TimeSplitters 4 [Free Radical]
TimeSplitters 4 Will Officially Feature Monkeys
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink