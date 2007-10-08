Timewaster of the Day: Osmosis

Jay is Games has completed another casual game design contest, this one requiring entries to somehow incorporate ball physics into game play. My personal favourite out of the (numerous) entries? A charming and clever little game by Phillip Reagan called Osmosis. The goal is to get your puffy sheep to the goal by using gestural input. It's adorable, polished, lots of fun, and exactly what I needed after a weekend of writing fellowship applications and being up to my eyeballs in reading. If herding sheep isn't your thing, there are lots of entries - including one that features zombie nuns.