T-Minus Seven Days

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: No Pumpkin. I Repeat NO PUMPKIN!!!!

I leave for Australia a week from tomorrow and I can't believe how insanely busy I am. I'm staring, right now, at a laundry list of things I need to do before I leave and none of it includes minor things like packing or prepping the house for our house sitter. It's going to be a relief, next weekend, when I pass the point of no return and I can no longer worry about what I have or haven't wrapped up, because it will just be too dang late.

Among the many things I've been doing has been trying to work through as many games as possible so I can review them for the Rocky, Variety, here, to name a few. Last night I was delighted to finally beat Guitar Hero III and this morning I played some online coop of SOCOM Tactical Strike on the PSP. Turns out it's quite fun.

