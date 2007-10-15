Over the weekend I attended an event in my own hometown of Atlanta, during which Midway unveiled what could very well end up being the best wrestling video game since the N64 days. I'll tell you more tomorrow in my feature on the event, where I got up close and personal with both the wrestling talent and the game, but for now marvel at Midway's TNA Impact, heading to the PS2, Wii, Xbox 360 and PS3 next spring.
TNA Impact Debut Trailer
