Tomb Raider Anniversary 360 Plans Fleshed Out

tra_360.jpgAfter a somewhat confusing reveal of Eidos' plans for Tomb Raider Anniversary on the Xbox 360, it appears that the remake of Lara Croft's original adventure has been nailed down. What was originally scheduled first as an Xbox Live Arcade release, one that requires ownership of Tomb Raider Legend, will come first as a standard retail release. Eidos will release Tomb Raider Anniversary for the 360 next week, October 23 in the U.S. and October 26th in Europe.

A pair of downloadable releases, still with the same Tomb Raider Legend requirement, will follow in November. Got it?

