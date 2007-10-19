Top September Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

halo%203box.jpg The September NPD numbers are in. As we soak them in and try to turn the stream of numbers into something more manageable, check out this quick list of the top ten selling games for the month.

Halo 3 (This combines all three versions) 3.3 million Wii Play with Remote 282,000 Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass 224,000 Madden NFL 08 PS2 205,000 Skate Xbox 360 175,000 Madden NFL 08 Xbox 360 173,000 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption 167,000 Bioshock Xbox 360 150,000 Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day 141,000 Heavenly Sword 139,000

