Tornado to Tear Up DSes

This is great. At least it sounds great! Let's dive in: Japan's Success has a new game coming out called Tornado for the DS. The plot: According to game site Insert Credit, the buildings of the world have been stolen and kidnapped. Players are a cat named Toki whose duty it is to create tornados and get the buildings back. Tornados are created by drawing circles on the DS's touch screen. It's out late November, and I hope this game plays as well as it does in my mind!

Tornado [Official Page via Insert Credit]