Toshiba Working On HD DVD Xbox 360?

A pretty convincing rumour reports that Microsoft is teaming up with Toshiba to make a new Xbox 360 to compete with Sony's HD-enticing Blu-ray PS3. Here are the potential proposed specs that would come standard in the new device:

- HD DVD - 1080p w/HDMI (doesn't sound much different) - Wireless Networking - dual HD tuners with program guide (no dvr?) - MP3 player dock (possibly a new open standard ala ipod...won't happen, Zune is USB) - Toshiba is also exploring a 40-inch TV that can dock the 360 - This same TV dock could allow for more hard drive or component swappability - Expected in late 2008 or CES 2009

And here's the quote that adds some more (rumored) credibility to the rumor:

An Xbox with a built in HD DVD drive is critical. They and we are working on it. It also has to be more than a gaming machine. Microsoft recognise this. A version of the device may also be sold under the Toshiba brand name.

That comes from an unnamed Toshiba rep. But if Microsoft puts the ball in Toshiba's court to make this happen, what do they have to lose? At minimum, Toshiba could build Xboxes better than Microsoft.

Toshiba Working With Microsoft On New Entertainment Xbox [smarthouse][image]