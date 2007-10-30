Toy Home IS Re-Volt PS3

We were big fans of Re-Volt. Seriously, we loved the game almost as much as R.C. Pro-Am, not just because it combined our love for all things R/C with all thing video game, but because the game was a surprising amount of fun. We're not sure if PSN title Toy Home will be as good, but it's looking mighty similar. Here's hoping. Oh, and here's hoping Sony announces NA and EU launch dates, too.