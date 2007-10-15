Toys-R-Us Video Game Mania

This week's US Toys-R-Us Sunday circular is boasting a huge sale on all video games. Buy two games and get one free. In case you were curious about the asterisk at the end, it refers to a note at the bottom of the page that states the obligatory "The free game will be the one that's the lowest price of the three." The sale is available online and in store and goes from today Oct. 14 until next Saturday, October 20. My guess is that as the week goes on, the pickings will get slim, so put on your running shoes and warm up the credit card, we're going shopping!

[Thanks, sailorcancer2002]