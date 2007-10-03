Trauma Center: New Blood Teaser

We must admit, we're a bit disappointed that the trailer we downloaded was not the super cheesy guy-hitting-on-girl spot you can see here, but it works for us nonetheless. This new Trauma Center: New Blood video really gets the adrenaline pumping—almost enough for us to call our father and yell, "See! I didn't waste my life!" Almost.
Trauma Center Tuesdays [atlus]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink