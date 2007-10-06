Travel Advisory

To: Flynn From: Crecente
Good lord it was a busy day. Ash was off Friday, Luke took a few hours off and Fahey was off. I snuck out for 30 minutes to take Tristan to school and when I got back I saw that Microsoft had announced their split with Bungie. A short panic later, having caught up I left to take the dogs for a short walk and when I got back I saw that Sony had confirmed the PS3 price drop in the UK.
Sometimes it doesn't pay to take a break. That being said, I'm off to the parents' cabin in the mountains for the weekend, so expect all hell to break loose. Have fun!
What you missed: Bungie Split Confirmed Pirates of the Burning Sea Dated SCEE Confirms PS3 Price Drop SCEE: PS3 Nixed for UK Too Bungie Owns Bungie: The Interview
