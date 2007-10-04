Treasure Trove Of Zack & Wiki Screens Unearthed

We don't post Zack & Wiki screenshots out of obligation or monetary compensation. No, it's done out of pure love. Maybe it's actually guidance from a higher power, as I saw someone describe the Wii adventure game as an "average puzzler" and I expected nothing short of a proper smiting from the Lord. Regardless of our religious fervor for all things Zack, Wiki and Barbaros, some of these new and newish shots illustrate the new "whiteboard" feature that allows three backseat gamers to draw things on the screen. Arrows, circles, the occasional "FU"—it all adds to the multiplayer experience. Enjoy. That's an order.