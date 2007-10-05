Turbine's Jeff Anderson Missing In Action

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lordringsmmo_01.jpgSomeone over at WarCry has noticed that Turbine CEO Jeff Anderson has mysteriously vanished (is there any other way to disappear, really?) from the developer's website. In his place is a "Jim Crowley".

Either Jeff got a name change, or something fishy has gone down.

According to WarCry's sources, the company underwent a "corporate shake-up", but does not go into further detail, only mentioning that Jeff seemed fine during a recent interview with the website.

Turbine currently supports both the Dungeons & Dragons and Lord of the Rings MMOs. Will the changeover have repercussions on these properties? Only time will tell... or a comment from Turbine.

Jeff Anderson Out As Turbine President & CEO [WarCry]

