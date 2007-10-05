Turbine's Jeff Anderson Missing In Action

Someone over at WarCry has noticed that Turbine CEO Jeff Anderson has mysteriously vanished (is there any other way to disappear, really?) from the developer's website. In his place is a "Jim Crowley".

Either Jeff got a name change, or something fishy has gone down.

According to WarCry's sources, the company underwent a "corporate shake-up", but does not go into further detail, only mentioning that Jeff seemed fine during a recent interview with the website.

Turbine currently supports both the Dungeons & Dragons and Lord of the Rings MMOs. Will the changeover have repercussions on these properties? Only time will tell... or a comment from Turbine.

