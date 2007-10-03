Turok Voice Cast Revealed

Touchstone is banking on some big names to draw some attention to next year's reboot of the Turok franchise, hiring some A and B-list Hollywood talent to voice the characters of John Turok and the rest of Whiskey Company. The man himself is being played by Gregory Norman Cruz, who appears in Saving Grace as Bobby Stillwater, as well as various small Native and Latin American roles over the past three decades including Hill Street Blues (Chico) and Cop Rock (Tito). Rounding out Whiskey Company are Timothy Olyphant of Deadwood and the Hitman movie, Ron Perlman from Hellboy, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block, Prison Break's William Fichter, Stargate's Chris Judge, Mark Rolston, Lombardo Boyar, Gideon Emery, Josh Gomez, Jon Curry, Jason Harris and Steve Van Wormer. The villainous Roland Kane will be played by the legendary Powers Boothe. Wow. That's a lot of voice talent in one small package. Here's hoping the game is half as good as the cast!

Premier Hollywood Actors to Star in Cinematic Story of Turok

Timothy Olyphant, Powers Boothe, Ron Perlman, William Fichtner and Donnie Wahlberg Voice Characters in Dinosaur-Filled First Person Shooter Game

BURBANK, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Prominent actors will star as the major characters appearing throughout Turok, the upcoming story-driven, sci-fi first person shooter game from Touchstone. Timothy Olyphant, Powers Boothe, Ron Perlman, William Fichtner and Donnie Wahlberg are among the actors who recorded voices of characters in the game, which will be released on February 5, 2008, for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system.

Turok is an epic, story-driven first person shooter set on a dark, mysterious planet in the future. The player will take on the role of Joseph Turok, a former black ops commando, now part of an elite special forces squad, known as Whiskey Company, which is on a mission to take down Roland Kane and his army, the Mendel-Gruman Corporation. As Whiskey Company's ship approaches the planet inhabited by Mendel-Gruman, the ship is shot down. Turok is stranded on the planet and must locate other crash survivors while confronting Mendel-Gruman soldiers and a variety of dinosaurs and other ravenous creatures.

The realism of Turok and his team's terrifying circumstance is conveyed through the distinguished voice talent. Gregory Norman Cruz provides the voice of Joseph Turok and the other members of Whiskey Company are: Timothy Olyphant (as Cowboy), Ron Perlman (Slade), Donnie Wahlberg (Shepard), William Fichtner (Logan), Mark Rolston (Cole), Chris Judge (Jericho), Lombardo Boyar (Gonzales), Gideon Emery (Reese), Josh Gomez (Parker), Jon Curry (Foster), Jason Harris (Carter) and Steve Van Wormer (Henderson).

Powers Boothe is the voice of the villain, Roland Kane, an escaped war criminal and Turok's former mentor. Sean Donnellan voices Grimes, Kane's mysterious, elusive henchman and part of Mendel-Gruman.

"The actors who lent their voices to Turok are a testament to both the magnitude of the project and the interest of top-notch talent," said Josh Holmes, vice president and general manager of Propaganda Games, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based developer. "The characters in the story are paramount to the experience and we have assembled an outstanding cast to assure high quality performances across the board."

Turok is rated M for Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).