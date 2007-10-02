Two New Mistwalker RPGs Bound for DS

A man's got to eat. And that man is Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. His studio Mistwalker is releasing two RPGs for the DS next year. First up is AWAY ~Tsuresarareta Hitobito~ out January 21, 2008. Sakaguchi is responsible for the scenario, while famed composer Nobuo Uematsu will be supplying the music. The game is developed by Artoon. Characters are created by Naoto Oshima, who recently did Vampire Rain. March 2008 will see Blue Dragon DS (temporary title), which we previously covered. It's developed by FeelPlus+ and is akin to the Xbox 360 version. Both games are being published by AQ Interactive and price at ¥5,980 ($US 51) each. Gooch DS gaming doesn't come cheap, kiddos! New Mistwalker Games [NeoGAF]