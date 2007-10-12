Ubi Snubs Lara

Ubisoft confirmed today that they were at one time interesting in picking up Lara Croft publisher SCi, but are now totally over
her the company and want nothing to do with purchasing it.
"Ubisoft has no intention to make an offer and will not make an offer on SCi." Ubisoft reps told Thompson Financial News. Ouch, sounds like someone got hurt.
