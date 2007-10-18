Ubisoft To Distribute PS3 Shivering Isles

So you want to play Shivering Isles on your PS3?

PlayStation 3? Check. RPG fever? Check.

Live in the States? No? Well if you did, you could be playing it right now.

As usual, Australia is a little behind the curve. The good news is Ubisoft has snapped up the Oz distribution rights for Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition (which includes Shivering Isles). Bad news is we'll be waiting until December for it, and we don't have a specific date or pricing info. What we do have are two screenshots.

