Ubisoft's Mystery Game Delays

As part of their latest financial report, Ubisoft announced that four of their upcoming games are being delayed until the next financial year, which doesn't start until April 2008. Which games, then? Oh, wouldn't you like to know. That's where the mystery comes in! See, they're keeping them a secret, only saying that one is an existing franchise and the other three are from "new brands". Why the secrecy? None of the games have even been announced yet. I know big-game delays are getting more and more common, but delays on unannounced games? Things are getting out of control. Ubisoft beats sales targets, delays four games [GameSpot]