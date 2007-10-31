The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

UK Snatches Up Four Million DS

brain_training_uk.jpgGamers across the pond have proven their love for the Nintendo DS to the tune of 4 million dual-screen handhelds sold. The combined sales of the original Nintendo DS and the Nintendo DS Lite crossed the four mil threshold recently, according to European sales watchers Chart Track.

More impressive? That some 25% of DS owners in the UK have purchased the original Brain Age, known as Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? over there. Another half-million have snapped up the sequel, all but confirming that Dr. Josef Rich's Dental Training will be a massive success when it's released next year.

UK DS sales hit 4 million [Gamespot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles