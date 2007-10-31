UK Snatches Up Four Million DS

Gamers across the pond have proven their love for the Nintendo DS to the tune of 4 million dual-screen handhelds sold. The combined sales of the original Nintendo DS and the Nintendo DS Lite crossed the four mil threshold recently, according to European sales watchers Chart Track.

More impressive? That some 25% of DS owners in the UK have purchased the original Brain Age, known as Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? over there. Another half-million have snapped up the sequel, all but confirming that Dr. Josef Rich's Dental Training will be a massive success when it's released next year.

