Uncharted Demo Coming Mid-November

A demo for Uncharted is coming. Coming SOON. During an innocent post over on the PlayStation blog about the game's AI and animation, programmer Christian Gyrling decides to make things a little more interesting, and jumps into the comments section to tell the world a demo will be turning up on the PSN "sometime mid November". That's three weeks, Drake fans. Kick those excitement turbines into gear.
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Update - AI & Animation [PlayStation.Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink