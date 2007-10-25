Uncharted Demo Coming Mid-November

A demo for Uncharted is coming. Coming SOON. During an innocent post over on the PlayStation blog about the game's AI and animation, programmer Christian Gyrling decides to make things a little more interesting, and jumps into the comments section to tell the world a demo will be turning up on the PSN "sometime mid November". That's three weeks, Drake fans. Kick those excitement turbines into gear.

