The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Uncharted Demo Coming Mid-November

nathandrake.jpgA demo for Uncharted is coming. Coming SOON. During an innocent post over on the PlayStation blog about the game's AI and animation, programmer Christian Gyrling decides to make things a little more interesting, and jumps into the comments section to tell the world a demo will be turning up on the PSN "sometime mid November". That's three weeks, Drake fans. Kick those excitement turbines into gear.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Update - AI & Animation [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles