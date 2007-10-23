Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Jetski Battle

I've had mixed experiences with Uncharted: Drake's Fortune at Leipzig and Tokyo. While the game is gorgeous and the premise is classic, I'm not entirely sold on it quite yet. I had difficulty with the control scheme at times, and when all the enemies look exactly the same in a game that, as I said, is gorgeous, that collision with the reality of console limitations can pull you out of the experience far more than a jaggie here or there.
But it's impossible to see a clip of Uncharted without getting a little excited, even if blowing up barrels slows the action more than we'd like. Uncharted: Drake's Fortune [gametrailers]
