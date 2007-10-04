Uncharted Nearly Done, Now Supports 1080i

Naughty Dog president Evan Wells says Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is just about done. Which is good news, partly because it's a promising PS3 game that's not being delayed, mostly because I was about the only person at TGS who didn't get to play it and get their rainbow-coloured, individual-toed socks blown off. The good news doesn't stop there: Wells also rolls up his sleeves, trawls through the comments on the post and decides that due to fan feedback they'd go ahead and implement 1080i support, where previously they'd only been gunning for 720p. Swell gesture! Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (Update) [PlayStation.Blog]