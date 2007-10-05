The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Unreal Tournament 3 Aussie Boxshot

UT3ceanz.jpgI posted a story yesterday confirming the contents of the Collector's Edition of UT3, and promised to shake a boxshot out of distributor Red Ant. They weren't able to deliver on Thursday, but they've more than made up for it by sending it through today. So, I present to you: The ANZ boxshot for UE3.

Okay, it's not knee-tremblingly exciting, but at least you'll know what to keep an eye out for. (As if you could miss it!)

Comments

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    I call shenanigans. This isn't Australian boxart, it doesn't have a giant horrible jarring ugly OFLC rating plastered on it.

    0
  • Crazymunch Guest

    Anyone Reckon this Game will be M15+ or MA15+ like all the others? Won't make a difference to me, I'm just curious

    0
  • grug Guest

    The "Australia/NZ" boxshot has British classification markings on it?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles