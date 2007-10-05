Unreal Tournament 3 Aussie Boxshot

I posted a story yesterday confirming the contents of the Collector's Edition of UT3, and promised to shake a boxshot out of distributor Red Ant. They weren't able to deliver on Thursday, but they've more than made up for it by sending it through today. So, I present to you: The ANZ boxshot for UE3.

Okay, it's not knee-tremblingly exciting, but at least you'll know what to keep an eye out for. (As if you could miss it!)