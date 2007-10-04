The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Unreal Tournament 3 PC Specs

With Unreal Tournament 3 hitting computers next month it's time to start worrying over what exactly you might have to do to get your computer to run the game.

Midway shot me the system requirements today and they are, not surprisingly, quasi hefty:

Minimum System Requirements â€¢ Windows XP SP2 or Windows Vista â€¢ 2.0+ GHZ Single Core Processor â€¢ 512 Mbytes of System RAM â€¢ NVIDIA 6200+ or ATI Radeon 9600+ Video Card â€¢ 8 GB of Free Hard Drive Space

Recommended System Requirements â€¢ 2.4+ GHZ Dual Core Processor â€¢ 1 GBytes of System RAM â€¢ NVIDIA 7800GTX+ or ATI x1300+ Video Card â€¢ 8 GB of Free Hard Drive Space

