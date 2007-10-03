Unreal Tournament III PS3 Delayed To 2008 [Updated]

One game PlayStation 3 owners won't be playing this holiday season is Epic Games' Unreal Tournament III. Midway had originally planned to ship the PC and PS3 versions this November, but it looks like PC gamers will be the only ones enjoying a cornucopia of headshots this Thanksgiving. Today's financial update from the company writes of the "expected movement" of UT III to the first quarter of 2008. Yes, Midway's fiscal year matches the calendar year, meaning we'll be enjoying the console first sometime between January 1 and March 31 of next year.

In other PS3 delay updates, the European version of Midway's BlackSite: Area 51 will see the Xbox 360 version hitting first, with the PS3 version arriving in early 2008. The official bad news for PS3 owners, right after this.

UPDATE: Mark Rein writes on the official Epic Games forums that the delay is not set in stone and that Midway was simply warning investors about the possibility of a delay, adding that "our goal is still to get the PS3 version of UT3 in stores before the end of 2007." He later writes "there is a chance it will come out in December." The silver lining is that the PS3 version will now feature all of the maps present in the PC version. Thanks, Shane!