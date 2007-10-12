The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

UPDATE: Australian? No Limited Edition Assassin's Creed For You

According to local PR, Ubisoft attempted to get retailers on board for the Limited Edition, which as we know comes with the Altair figurine. Sadly, there were concerns over the size of the package. Apparently "the AC package is taller and chunkier than other limited editions you might have seen (yes, even the Bioshock one)".

Ubisoft pointed out that there is a Limited Edition box available, just sans the figurine:

So while we won't have the more expensive limited edition version on shelves here, Australian gamers will still have the preorder kit available from games specialist stores at no extra charge (featuring the bonus DVD, comic book and collector's tin).

The publisher also mentions that if a retailer did take you down for a preorder for the Limited Edition, they shouldn't have, seeing as they won't actually be stocking it.

Comments

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Considering the Halo 3 legendary box was big enough to fit the xbox inside, and the wonderful WoW limited box sets that fit art books and everything else inside, the idea that the box for this being too big is a lame excuse.

    So will the US version work here?

    0
  • The_Phoenix Guest

    WTF? This is ridiculous! How the hell can you claim that 'It's too big' when Halo 3 LE was huge??? I mean jeez - what about Guitar Hero, huh? Or any of those freakin' dance games with the bloody mats? UbiSoft - I'm importing this you bastards. It better be region free.

    0
  • LordLeckie Guest

    I see...........

    Pathetic just abso-freaking-lutely pathetic.

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Wait, is this just Australia? Or is it all of the PAL retailers? Because this bullshit sounds like the sort of thing that UK retailers might whine about where Australian ones probably wouldn't. Wouldn't be the first time that European retailers having a tantrum fucked up something for Australia either. :(

    0
  • Snakey Guest

    @NEGATIVEZERO

    I seem to recall that Europe is getting the pre-order kit AND the figurine edition, so I reckon its just Australia and New Zealand thats getting screwed.

    This is really stupid...

    The excuse provided sounds so lame its not funny. I mean there are so many different things the retailers could have done to avoid this supposed 'package irregularity' - ie: ordered only enough figurine edition to satisfy pre-orders (that way they wouldnt even have to put it on the shelves) or have a big display at the counter saying 'figurine edition also available'

    For what its worth, I talked to a Games store manager here in Canberra, who rang his area manager to confirm we were not getting the figurine, and the area manager did confirm it.

    0
  • jonny_foreigner Guest

    It's not SPECIALIST RETAILERS fault here... We all love our collector's editions here... I've got a bookcase full of them, my Big Daddy and Master Chief helmet needed Altair to bring them into line dammit!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles