Valve Crushes Dreams Of Portal On Wii

With almost every game announcement comes the cry from at least one gamer "Why isn't this on the Wii?" Take Valve's Portal, for example. It may seem like a perfect fit, what with the game's emphasis on pointing at things and pressing buttons, but according to head marketing honcho Doug Lombardi, there's "nothing in product" at Valve. Crushing, I know.
Fortunately, Lombardi does throw himself a blue portal through which to escape, punctuating his denial to CVG with a "not yet, anyway." Consider your heartstrings toyed with, Wii owners!
