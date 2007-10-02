Valve Hard At Work On HL2: Episode 3

Sure, Half-Life 2: Episode 2 is nearly upon us, but do you think that's it for Valve? That they're just going to kick back with fans, bowls of grapes, scantily-clad women and fruity drinks with umbrellas in them? Nuh unh. They're already toiling away on Episode 3, which will no doubt see even more Freeman, more Combine and more delays. WARNING: The link below contains Ep 2 spoilers. Half-Life 2: Episode 3 Confirmed [PC Gamer, via Jeux France]