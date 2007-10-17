Valve Promises TF2 Patch Is Done, Coming Soon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

phongshading_big.jpgApparently Team Fortress 2 is lagging pretty badly on Xbox LIVE, and players in larger matches often fall victim to dropping out of games entirely. (We wouldn't know, since we've been training rigorously to pwn Gizmodo later this week in some Halo 3 multiplayer). But the good news is that Valve is aware of the problem, admitting they're aware of the problem and on the road to actually fixing the problem.

In fact, the patch is out Valve's door and just has to pass Microsoft certification before getting distributed to LIVE players. Nice turnaround, Valve. Valve Aware of TF2's Xbox Live Lag [via gamelife]

