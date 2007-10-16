TG-CD Debut, Ninja Gaiden II

It's another landmark week for the Wii Virtual Console, as the very first TurboGrafx CD game goes live. Of course it's another shmup, but Gate of Thunder is one shmup I'd consider well worth the 800 point price tag. And what better way to while away some time waiting for Ninja Gaiden 2 than playing Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos for the NES (500 points)? I can think of several better ways actually, but helping Ryu destroy the Dark Sword of Chaos and save Irene from Ashtar ranks pretty high up there. Rounding out this week's three is Namco's SNES strategy game Metal Marines (800 points), in which you seek to guide the titular armed forces against General Zorgeuf and the Imperial Federation. Not a bad lineup at all this week, but then again any week with a ninja game wins by default due to contractual ninja obligations.

This week marks the first appearance of a CD-ROM game for the TurboGrafx16 on Virtual Console. Take control of the Hunting Dog ship and battle deadly Obbellon fighters in the classic horizontal sci-fi shooter, Gate of Thunder. If shooting's not your thing, you can go out and save the world from evil demons or a power-hungry general in this week's other offerings that bolster the Wii Shop Channel's catalog of action-adventure and real-time strategy games.

Three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (NES, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Mild Violence, 500 Wii Points): In Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, a new villain, Ashtar, is revealed. Take on the role of Ryu Hayabusa and rescue Irene Lew, a former CIA agent, from Ashtar. Destroy the Sword of Chaos, a weapon of great power forged from the bone of a demon. Use techniques such as the Fire Wheel or the Windmill Throwing Star and attack while holding on to walls and ladders. Use the most innovative technique of all - the ability to create Shadow Clones, orange shadow versions of Ryu that will constantly follow him, repeating previous actions (moving or attacking) in a delayed cycle. Once again defeat henchmen, creatures and bosses with new fighting techniques and even more weapons as you progress through multiple stages on your way to destroying Ashtar, Jaquio and the Realm of Chaos.

Metal Marines (Super NES, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): Set in the near future, most of Earth's land has been disintegrated in the chaos of the Anti-matter War. This real-time strategy game portrays the Colonies' Allied Force - the Metal Marines - in their epic struggle against General Zorgeuf and the Imperial Federation, who are bent on world domination. Commanding the Metal Marines across a series of battles, the player must strategically allocate resources, ready supplies, manage funds and move troops in an effort to outwit and outmove the opponent. The real-time battle system rewards split-second decisions and adaptability in the struggle for military superiority. Unlike most turn-based strategy games, Metal Marines engrosses the player in a fast-paced and frantic battle in which both sides advance simultaneously. A constant eye must be kept on enemy movements to maintain a formidable defence and not miss the perfect chance to strike. Strategic foresight and quick judgment hold the key to victory.

Gate of Thunder (TurboGrafx16, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): The legendary sci-fi shooter is back! Gate of Thunder is a horizontal side-scrolling shooter that places you in control of special undercover agent Hawk, whose mission is to stop the deadly army of Obbellon fighters. Jump into the action as Hawk gets aboard his ship, the Hunting Dog, and heads out toward the enemy. Blast through stages while effectively using all three of the weapons at your disposal and receiving support from ally Wild Cat ships. Switch through equippable power-up options on the fly to change the direction of your attack. You'll have to blast in front of and behind you to survive all seven stages. Hard-core shooting-game fans looking for a challenge can select HARD or DEVIL mode to experience even more intense action!