The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Venezuela Soladarity Network Celebrates Merc 2 Delay

merc2vn.JPG

At least someone is happy about the delay of Mercenaries 2: World at War. The Venezuela Solidarity Network is chalking up the delay as a win in their battle to have the game stopped or made less realistic.

"The Venezuela Solidarity Network notes with pleasure that Pandemic Studios announced on Sept. 24, 2007 that it is delaying the release of its new video game Mercenaries 2: World at War which is set in Venezuela," announced US Interim Coordinator Chuck Kaufman.

The argument the VSN makes is that the game, at least originally, too closely mirrored the real world. Thank God they put a stop to that, now if they could get to work on Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 3, Brothers in Arms, etc., etc., etc.

Grassroots Group Celebrates Delay of Game Attacking Venezuela [Venezuelanalysis]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles