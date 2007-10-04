Venezuela Soladarity Network Celebrates Merc 2 Delay

At least someone is happy about the delay of Mercenaries 2: World at War. The Venezuela Solidarity Network is chalking up the delay as a win in their battle to have the game stopped or made less realistic.

"The Venezuela Solidarity Network notes with pleasure that Pandemic Studios announced on Sept. 24, 2007 that it is delaying the release of its new video game Mercenaries 2: World at War which is set in Venezuela," announced US Interim Coordinator Chuck Kaufman.

The argument the VSN makes is that the game, at least originally, too closely mirrored the real world. Thank God they put a stop to that, now if they could get to work on Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 3, Brothers in Arms, etc., etc., etc.

Grassroots Group Celebrates Delay of Game Attacking Venezuela [Venezuelanalysis]