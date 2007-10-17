Video Card Buying Advice From Someone Who Matters

You don't listen to us. It's OK, we've known for some time now. As long as our moms are reading and appreciating our cock allusions as much as we are, things are going pretty well on the old Kotaku. But if you plan on buying a videocard for your computer in the near future, you should listen to Epic's Tim Sweeney, the number cruncher behind the Unreal 3 engine. Here's his advice:

In Unreal Tournament 3 and Gears of War for PC, there is a significant gain in having 512MB of video memory rather than 256MB. So, first and foremost, get at least a 512MB card if you can afford it. If you haven't maxed out your budget, then go for the maximum single-card performance that doesn't require extreme cooling, e.g. buy an entry-level GeForce 8800 over a GeForce 8600.

Remember, while the rule applies to these two games specifically, Sweeney knows what's in store for gamers as the engine is exploited more and more. So pony up, lay down the cash and buy that 512MB card during your next PC upgrade round.

And when Dell recommends the upgrade, you can be like, "Who the @*&$ do you think you are, Tim Sweeney? And yes...I would like the upgrade."

Oh, and for what it's worth, I've heard about games during the past year where they were testing 2GB videocards for future compatibility. Trust me, once these devs get the memory, they ain't handing it back. Tim Sweeney says memory is all you need [via gamingtoday]