Video Game Sales Jump 47 percent Over Last Year

Next up. The NPD Group figures show that this year has, so far, been quite a doozy for the video game industry with total sales of software and hardware up 47 percent compared to the same time last year.

Total Video Games Sept 06: $778.7 million Sept 07: $1.36 billion YTD 06: $6.38 billion YTD 07: $9.37 billion

Video Games Hardware Console Hardware: Sept 06: $145.5 million Sept 07: $418.6 million YTD 06: $1.24 billion YTD 07: $2.69 billion Portable Game Hardware: Sept 06: $98.4 million Sept 07: $126.25 million YTD 06: $789 million YTD 07: $958.4 million

Video Games Software Console Software Sept 06: $335.8 million Sept 07: $550.5 million YTD 06: $2.65 billion YTD 07: $3.35 billion Portable Game Software Sept 06: $103.1 million Sept 07: $109.6 million YTD 06: $897.6 million YTD 07: $1.1 billion

Video Game Accessories Sept 06: $89.5 million Sept 07: $157 million YTD 06: $805.8 million YTD 07: $1.26 billion