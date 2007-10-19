The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Video Game Sales Jump 47 percent Over Last Year

Next up. The NPD Group figures show that this year has, so far, been quite a doozy for the video game industry with total sales of software and hardware up 47 percent compared to the same time last year.

Total Video Games Sept 06: $778.7 million Sept 07: $1.36 billion YTD 06: $6.38 billion YTD 07: $9.37 billion

Video Games Hardware Console Hardware: Sept 06: $145.5 million Sept 07: $418.6 million YTD 06: $1.24 billion YTD 07: $2.69 billion Portable Game Hardware: Sept 06: $98.4 million Sept 07: $126.25 million YTD 06: $789 million YTD 07: $958.4 million

Video Games Software Console Software Sept 06: $335.8 million Sept 07: $550.5 million YTD 06: $2.65 billion YTD 07: $3.35 billion Portable Game Software Sept 06: $103.1 million Sept 07: $109.6 million YTD 06: $897.6 million YTD 07: $1.1 billion

Video Game Accessories Sept 06: $89.5 million Sept 07: $157 million YTD 06: $805.8 million YTD 07: $1.26 billion

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles