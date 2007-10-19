Video Game Sales Jump 47 percent Over Last Year

Next up. The NPD Group figures show that this year has, so far, been quite a doozy for the video game industry with total sales of software and hardware up 47 percent compared to the same time last year.
Total Video Games Sept 06: $778.7 million Sept 07: $1.36 billion YTD 06: $6.38 billion YTD 07: $9.37 billion
Video Games Hardware Console Hardware: Sept 06: $145.5 million Sept 07: $418.6 million YTD 06: $1.24 billion YTD 07: $2.69 billion Portable Game Hardware: Sept 06: $98.4 million Sept 07: $126.25 million YTD 06: $789 million YTD 07: $958.4 million
Video Games Software Console Software Sept 06: $335.8 million Sept 07: $550.5 million YTD 06: $2.65 billion YTD 07: $3.35 billion Portable Game Software Sept 06: $103.1 million Sept 07: $109.6 million YTD 06: $897.6 million YTD 07: $1.1 billion
Video Game Accessories Sept 06: $89.5 million Sept 07: $157 million YTD 06: $805.8 million YTD 07: $1.26 billion
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink