The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Video Game Writers Recognised

wgawest.jpgWith video games becoming more and more a part of American life every day, the Writer's Guild of America has finally decided to recognise achievement within the field of video game writing with the creation of a Video Game Writing award. It's part of the guild's New Media Caucus, which seeks to bring writers outside of traditional fields into the organisation.

"Writers are finally being recognised and valued in the video game industry. Both artistically and financially, video games matter - and video game writers matter to the WGA," commented WGAW New Media Caucus member Jay Lender.

Of course after the first year, award nominations have to be produced under WGA jurisdiction, which means membership fees and the like, but since the award will first be presented at the 2008 Writer's Guild Awards in February, any video game writing is currently eligible. I've personally played through some amazing stories over the years, so it is great to see the people behind the stories getting some recognition.

Writers Guild creates videogame writing award [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles