Video Game Writers Recognised

With video games becoming more and more a part of American life every day, the Writer's Guild of America has finally decided to recognise achievement within the field of video game writing with the creation of a Video Game Writing award. It's part of the guild's New Media Caucus, which seeks to bring writers outside of traditional fields into the organisation.

"Writers are finally being recognised and valued in the video game industry. Both artistically and financially, video games matter - and video game writers matter to the WGA," commented WGAW New Media Caucus member Jay Lender.

Of course after the first year, award nominations have to be produced under WGA jurisdiction, which means membership fees and the like, but since the award will first be presented at the 2008 Writer's Guild Awards in February, any video game writing is currently eligible. I've personally played through some amazing stories over the years, so it is great to see the people behind the stories getting some recognition.

