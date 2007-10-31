Video Games Evolve In Boston

Visitors to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's Economic Adventure Gallery will get a unique chance to explore the history of video gaming this fall. "Video Games Evolve: A Brief History from Spacewar! to MMORPGs" is an exhibit running through January that seeks to teach visitors the rich history of our favourite hobby. The exhibit features a simulation of Spacewar!, the first non-commercial game created in 1962, reproductions of Ralph Baer's prototype notes on the Odyssey, a timeline of video game history, and an exploration of the motion-capture process. In the MMORPG portion of the exhibit you'll find games like Star Wars Galaxies, World of Warcraft, and of course, Second Life.

"This is a wonderful exhibit not only for video game lovers, but for anyone who wants to know how science, technology, and art come together to form an industry," said Dr. Peter Raad, Executive Director of The Guildhall at SMU.

And in case you don't want to learn, they have Donkey Kong, Ms. Pac Man, Frogger, and Space Invaders cabinets set to free play. Hear that Boston? Free Donkey Kong!