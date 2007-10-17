Video Games Live Heavy With E For All Elbow Rubbing

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

vglive_e4all.jpgThe upcoming Video Games Live performance in Los Angeles, perfectly timed with this weekend's E For All Expo, will feature a roster of notable guests performing, appearing and simply socializing with peers and John Q. Ticketbuyer. Industry luminaries like Nolan Bushnell, Akira Yamaoka, David Hayter and David Perry will all be in attendance, with over a dozen video game soundtrack composers and sound designers promised to appear. Many of these folks will be hanging out after the show to press palms, pose for pictures, and generally be annoyed by the hordes of game music uber-fans.

Tickets run from $US 20 to $US 70, depending on how close you want to be to Tommy Tallarico and his magical shoes.

VIDEO GAMES LIVE ANNOUNCES SPECIAL GUESTS FOR UPCOMING LOS ANGELES SHOW [Video Games Live]

