The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Video Games Live to Debut New Tracks in LA

video-games-live.jpgVideo Games Live may feature a lot of retro tunes, but the concerts change with current trends, too. That's why their next concert in LA will feature music from Halo 3, BioShock and... wait for it... it's really worth it... we promise... Conan. The international blockbuster and cultural phenomenon. Conan. We're... thrilled.

New arrangements of Contra, Chrono Cross, Pac-Man, Tetris and Final Fantasy will debut as well. And apparently there is a whole new Blizzard segment for The Burning Crusade and Starcraft II. But we're actually a bit less excited about VGL for the music than the post show meetup. 20 video game composers and designers will be present, including Atari man Noah Bushnell, Tron special effects man Richard Taylor and Intellivision president Keith Robinson. That would be a fun group of guys to go drinking with. Don't you think?

We've gotta get some big names at our next party. Not that Tokyo wasn't a lot of fun. I'd just love to hear Bushnell's stories about trippy midday hot tub sex at the office.

Video Games Live announces new music for LA Live show [via Gaming Today]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles