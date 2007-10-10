Vintage Computing's Annual Halloween Costume Blow-Out

Benj Edwards is a Halloween costume idea generating god amongst men. This year's suggestions beat last year's by a country mile, with the Vintage Computing and Gaming idea man starting off strong with "Error" from Zelda II. And the Atari Force squad? Consider me a tad jealous I didn't think of it first.

Personally, I'm going to try to convince my better half to drop her pin-up girl idea and be the Mrs. Missile Commander to my Missile Command Guy. Unless I can throw together that Strider Hiryu costume in the next two weeks, consider me commanding missiles. Anyone looking for a smart Halloween costume idea who's also in possession of a spare plasma sword, click on.

