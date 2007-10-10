Vintage Computing's Annual Halloween Costume Blow-Out

Benj Edwards is a Halloween costume idea generating god amongst men. This year's suggestions beat last year's by a country mile, with the Vintage Computing and Gaming idea man starting off strong with "Error" from Zelda II. And the Atari Force squad? Consider me a tad jealous I didn't think of it first.
Personally, I'm going to try to convince my better half to drop her pin-up girl idea and be the Mrs. Missile Commander to my Missile Command Guy. Unless I can throw together that Strider Hiryu costume in the next two weeks, consider me commanding missiles. Anyone looking for a smart Halloween costume idea who's also in possession of a spare plasma sword, click on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink