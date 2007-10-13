Virtua Fighter 5 360

In the middle of the night while unsuspecting Americans were sleeping the sleep of the sleepy, Sega slipped quietly onto Xbox Live Marketplace and tucked the Virtua Fighter 5 demo under our pillows, pausing to reflect on how much we've grow and caressing our cheek only to disappear into the darkness at the first sign of our stirring. The demo features four playable characters - Akira, Sarah, El Blaze and Eileen - and three stages, which players able to battle in Versus mode and Arcade mode. Sadly the demo doesn't feature online battles, but with only a few short weeks to release we'll get our hands on some of that action soon enough.