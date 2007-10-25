Virtual Game Boy Coming To Nintendo DS?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

game_boy_color_vc.jpgOne of the other news bits Edge mentioned in its story on an Animal Crossing MMO for the Wii was a Virtual Console-style service for the Nintendo DS. Limited to Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, for the time being, the supposed handheld equivalent to the Wii's NES and SNES playing feature would take advantage of the Game Boy Advance slot on the lower half of the DS. According to Edge, Nintendo would employ a flash memory adapter, similar to the MP3 playing cart released in Europe and Japan, for storing old Game Boy software. More details at Edge's report.

