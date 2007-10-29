When I got the first email about this I thought perhaps it was some shipping mistake, but as more reports come in, it seems like something else my be afoot. Apparently, folks who have purchased Guitar Hero III from Wal-Mart are reporting that the game comes with the old guitars rather than the new ones. This problem seems to extend to both the PS and Xbox 360 versions of the game. So, if you were planning on picking up the game from Wal-Mart and you really want that wireless Les Paul, you may want to consider going to another retailer or at the very least, be sure to check the front of the box before you purchase.
Wal-Mart Version of GH III Comes With Old Guitars?
